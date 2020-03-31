Woman dumps her husband of 9 years, marries 'pole dancing' boyfriend she met online
If people ask married couple Kelly Sexton and Nick Von Asten how they met, they'd have to take a second to digest their love story.
The loved up couple first locked virtual eyes on online game 'Second Life', a virtual 3D world where users create avatars to interact with each other and attend virtual events.
A few days later Sexton told her husband of nine years that she wanted a divorce.
According to The Sun, Von Asten from Wisconsin and Sexton's characters got married and had a child in the game. Then three years later they got hitched in real life.
Sexton, from Aylesham in the UK, has fibromyalgia, ME and non-epileptic attack disorder. She is unable to work and used the game to escape from reality. Her online avatar embodied the traits Sexton wished she had - an attractive rock chick working in a nightclub. And that is how she met Von Asten's character who performed a pole dance for her wearing nothing but angel wings, sunglasses and boxer shorts.
"It feels like a fairytale – to meet someone 4 000 miles away and have that strong connection. When I first saw him I felt like my soul had found its mate – my missing piece. It’s a perfect story with a perfect ending," she told the Sunday Mirror.
Within 10 days of meeting online, they declared their love for each other without knowing what either one looks like. They married in Wisconsin in December 2018 and are currently living together in Britain.