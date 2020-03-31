Woman dumps her husband of 9 years, marries 'pole dancing' boyfriend she met online

If people ask married couple Kelly Sexton and Nick Von Asten how they met, they'd have to take a second to digest their love story.

The loved up couple first locked virtual eyes on online game 'Second Life', a virtual 3D world where users create avatars to interact with each other and attend virtual events.

A few days later Sexton told her husband of nine years that she wanted a divorce.

According to The Sun, Von Asten from Wisconsin and Sexton's characters got married and had a child in the game. Then three years later they got hitched in real life.

Sexton, from Aylesham in the UK, has fibromyalgia, ME and non-epileptic attack disorder. She is unable to work and used the game to escape from reality. Her online avatar embodied the traits Sexton wished she had - an attractive rock chick working in a nightclub. And that is how she met Von Asten's character who performed a pole dance for her wearing nothing but angel wings, sunglasses and boxer shorts.