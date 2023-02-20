Woman farts in front of husband for first time in 9 years - he wasn’t having it

Sometimes we have to let it go, it needs to leave the body for a reason sir! A woman told Kidspot report that her husband would not forgive her after she let go a fart bomb in front of him.

Unless you want your partners gas to be trapped in their intestines, I suggest you allow them to release the inner demon. But this husband was not having any of it. According to the woman the man was disgusted at the ‘slip up’ and reacted harshly. They are married for six years but have been together for nine, and agreed on the ‘’no farting’’ in front of the other rule from the outset. Her husband is considered conservative and as she admits he ‘’never farted nor burped“ in front of her due to his ”strong opinions.“

The husband finds burping or farting 'gross and uncouth', I mean, that’s why the word pardon even exist. She further told Kidspot: "The worst flatulence scenario happened, I farted, and it wasn't a small or inoffensive smelling one either. In fact, it was probably one I'd be embarrassed about even if I was alone in the toilet." He instantly had the ‘sies’ expression on his face.

"Horrifyingly, I wasn't alone in the toilet, I was lying in bed next to my wide-awake husband who had now turned to look at me with the most disgusted expression on his face that I had ever seen,’’ she added. "'That is absolutely revolting,' he said to the woman. 'Farting is the most unladylike thing a woman can do, especially in front of her husband,' he continued, turning away from me, revolted." The woman was left feeling ashamed and embarrassed for being human. She apologised for her ‘wrong doing’ but he didn’t hesitate to remind her of what a turn off she was and warned her not to do it again.

