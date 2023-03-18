Woman finds out her ‘weird’ Tinder date was building a cage in her basement

Many Tinder users got rid of the app due to many experiencing creepy dates. One particular woman named Shay went viral on TikTok when she shared her friend’s nightmare of a date. She’s a close friend of the storyteller’s co-worker, named ‘’Martha’’, who didn’t have much luck in the dating world. Many can vouch that dating has become one of the scariest things. Therefore, some people take the “easy” route to find a decent date but most turn out to be not so decent.

“One day, she decided to go on Tinder for the last time. She was like, ‘I’m pretty much done with dating for now but I’m just going to get on this app and go on this one date with this one last guy.’” “She eventually decided to on a date with a man on Tinder but she didn’t get a good vibe from it. The man came across weird despite him being really into the date. “After the date, he asked her if she wanted to continue into the night and get some drinks with him. She declined: “No, I’m just going to go back to my parents’ house tonight and just chill and hang inside, thank you for the invite, though,” she said.

@shayclick Be safe on those dating apps 🚩 ♬ original sound - Shay “He didn’t seem bothered, but she made the mistake of telling a stranger that she was alone for the weekend. “Now, mind you, her parent’s house is sort of in the middle of nowhere, and her parents are out of town,” Shay interjects. It’s what happened next that had viewers freaked out. “She’s chilling, hanging out at the house, and then she hears a weird noise. But she doesn’t hear it again so she goes on about her night,” Shay says. “The next day after returning from running errands she hears the noise again - this leads her to call the police.

“The operator tries to keep her calm, [and is] having a conversation with her, but the whole time, the operator knows that the phone lines are being tapped,” Shay explains. “The operator was then informed that the cops arrived at Martha’s house, and said: ‘Martha, walk outside real quick, look to your left, and look to your right, and tell me what you see.’” “[Martha] said, ‘I don’t see anything,’ and [the operator] goes ‘run for the gate, now,’’” Shay continues. “Martha runs for the gate and the cops are there.”