Woman wakes up from coma only to find out her boyfriend of 4 years broke up with her

Brie Duval had the world at her feet. At age 25, she landed her dream job, moved from Australia to Canada and was in a loving relationship. But fate has a funny way of telling you: “Hold on, girl, you’re moving too fast.”

During a fun night out with friends, Duval fell head-first into a car park under construction. She was airlifted to the University of Alberta Hospital and placed on life support , with a brain injury and numerous broken bones, Britain’s The Mirror reported. Sharing her story on TikTok, Duval said she was in a coma for four weeks. Doctors told her mother she had a 10% chance of survival.

With a bout of amnesia, Duval started stringing the pieces of her life together and was given her phone. And that’s when she was hit with the terrible realisation that her boyfriend of four years had moved on. "I was finally given my phone and my first thought was to call him and just see if he knew what happened. He hadn't been to see me," she told The Mirror.

"I opened my phone going to message him when a message pops up from this woman that says I am now with him,“ Duval added. The message read: “I have moved him out. He's now living with me and my son, please do not contact him.” What makes their breakup even more devastating is that her ex gave no reason for his sudden departure. “I don't even have closure as to why this happened,” she remarked.