Woman who claims she had sex with Musa Mseleku served with lawsuit

Upcoming South African musician Queen Lolly has been the talk of the town this weekend, and no, it has nothing to do with her music but everything to do with her sex life. The singer went to sit down with gossip blogger Musa Khawula on the “Omakhwapheni Podcast” to talk about her sexual life.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, Lolly told Khawula that she’s been sleeping with Musa Mseleku. She even played a video (without showing visuals) of two people having sex and claimed it was her and Mseleku. And when the interviewer, Khawula, asked for her phone to see for himself, Lolly refused to show him the video and asked that they move on from the Mseleku issue.

Instead, she showed Khawula a different video, where Mseleku was apparently at Lolly's house, but the host confirmed that he didn't see Mseleku in the video and that the whole thing didn't make sense. It later turned out that Lolly wasn't talking about Mseleku senior but rather his son, Musa Mseleku junior. Khawula called her to order, saying she should've said so from the beginning instead of causing confusion with her hidden agenda.

Khawula then asked her a critical question and said: "Are you here because you want to talk about omakhwapheni (side chicks), or are you here because you want to lie about these people to push your career?" This comes after Lolly claimed that she has slept with many men in the entertainment industry, including Big Zulu, AKA, Teko Modise and Vusi Nova. In her defence, she said that she dated Modise when she was in Grade 11 and was 16 years old.

After the messy interview, Khawula went to his YouTube channel: "The Pope of Pop Culture," and dragged Lolly for being a liar. "I hope they didn't cut my part because I said what I said. That bitch lied. Queen Lolly, you lied. You wasted my time, wasted my effort. I don't even think you deserve an interview any time soon.“ And while Lolly, who has a child with Master KG, may have achieved her aim of trending on social media, the Mseleku's have served her with a lawsuit for defamation.