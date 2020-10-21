Woman’s genius clap back after admirer slips into her DMs and sends nudes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

How many times have you received unsolicited attention on social media? We’re guessing many women have answered “lots” to this. But instead of getting mad, one Twitter user decided to get her own back when she was sent an unsolicited nude pic in her DMs. And her response was so effective, that the guy who had sent her the nudes promptly deleted his Twitter account. According to British newspaper The Sun, the unnamed woman shared a creepy message she received from an “admirer” online. But things soon turned nasty when he sent her a d*** pic.

Sharing screenshots of their exchange on Twitter, she immediately sprang into action, and her response so something that can online be described as comeback gold.

Pretending to be a robot, she responded with the following message:

“AUTOREPLY: We have detected the transmission of unsolicited pornographic images of a potentially illegal natural [code:36489-a] and your device's IP address has been forwarded to the police department pending an investigation. If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP.”

Picture: Twitter screenshot

One can only guess his reply...

Her cautionary tale has spawned a slew of reactions, many from other women who find themselves in the same predicament.

The post has already racked up more than 719 000 likes, and the result is many tweeps now copying her reply, which has proven effective.

“Love seeing these tactics by women to fight back against these assaults," commented one user, while another said: “I wish I'd thought of that! Absolutely inspired. Why do they think it will work?”