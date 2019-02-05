Woolworths has withdrawn their Valentines Day campaign due to social media outrage.
The retailer said the campaign was intended to be a light-hearted reference to cliché characteristics in many relationships, however, consumers have criticised Woolworths for gender stereotyping.
I have no idea what conversations did or didn’t happen in the marketing department that resulted in this god awful Valentines campaign from @WOOLWORTHS_SA 😶 It’s like there was no team meet and one person took their idea and ran rogue with it. How embarrassing for the company. pic.twitter.com/ZOioi5wTuQ— Nicky Schrire (@nickyschrire) February 4, 2019
Wow, @WOOLWORTHS_SA. Are these sad stereotypes from the binary world the best you could do for Valentine’s Day? So weak. So disappointing. pic.twitter.com/WgK9IojkYU— Melissa (@SuperscriptMel) January 31, 2019
The female version read:
She orders a salad and then steals your chips; She takes forever to get ready; She snuggles you to the edge of the bed; She uses your razor to shave her legs; She makes you her Instagram husband; She says she’s “fine” when you know she’s not; She’s the light of your life. LoveAlwaysWins
The male version read:
He touches your hair; He doesn’t know the title to “your song”; He makes plans without telling you; He uses the wrong emojis in text messages; He believes he’s entitled to the remote control; He thinks he knows better than Siri; He’s the man of your dreams. #LoveAlwaysWins
Brent Lindeque, from GoodThingsGuy.com - The Home of Everything Good has come up with his own suggestions:
She orders a salad and chips to share.— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) February 4, 2019
She gets ready and always looks on point.
She snuggles you in bed.
She sometimes helps you shave.
She makes you her instagram husband.
She's honest, kind and beautiful.
She’s the light of your life.#Woolworths #LoveAlwaysWins #iFixedIt
He compliments your hair.— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) February 4, 2019
He knows “your song” by heart.
He makes plans for both of you.
He uses "that" emoji cause he knows what makes you smile.
He shares the remote control.
And loves you unconditionally.
He’s the man of your dreams.#Woolworths #LoveAlwaysWins #iFixedItI asked a few of my colleagues their thoughts on the campaign:Nathan - age 35: It’s boring and doesn’t even look like a Valentine’s Day campaign.Marchelle - age 38: Cheeky, fun aspect to Valentines Day - doesn’t take itself seriouslyViwe - age 29: It paints men as controlling. Boring - nothing to do with Valentine DayJamal - 29: A very dated view of relationships - just assuming patriarchal and gender norms in 2019 is not ok. Doing something for your significant other should not seem like a chore.What do you think of the Woolworths Valentine’s campaign posters?