Woolworths has withdrawn their Valentines Day campaign due to social media outrage. The retailer said the campaign was intended to be a light-hearted reference to cliché characteristics in many relationships, however, consumers have criticised Woolworths for gender stereotyping.

I have no idea what conversations did or didn't happen in the marketing department that resulted in this god awful Valentines campaign from Woolworths. It's like there was no team meet and one person took their idea and ran rogue with it. How embarrassing for the company.

Wow, Woolworths. Are these sad stereotypes from the binary world the best you could do for Valentine's Day? So weak. So disappointing.

The female version read:

She orders a salad and then steals your chips; She takes forever to get ready; She snuggles you to the edge of the bed; She uses your razor to shave her legs; She makes you her Instagram husband; She says she’s “fine” when you know she’s not; She’s the light of your life. LoveAlwaysWins

The male version read:

He touches your hair; He doesn’t know the title to “your song”; He makes plans without telling you; He uses the wrong emojis in text messages; He believes he’s entitled to the remote control; He thinks he knows better than Siri; He’s the man of your dreams. #LoveAlwaysWins

Brent Lindeque, from GoodThingsGuy.com - The Home of Everything Good has come up with his own suggestions:

She orders a salad and chips to share.

She gets ready and always looks on point.

She snuggles you in bed.

She sometimes helps you shave.

She makes you her instagram husband.

She's honest, kind and beautiful.



She's the light of your life. #LoveAlwaysWins