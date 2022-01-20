Would you go on a date suspended over a waterfall? Mzansi gives it a hard miss

Going on a date should be fun. Whether it’s the first date and trying to impress the other person or the 50th date and keeping the fires burning, it should be something to look forward to and look back on as a memorable occasion.

This couple went to great lengths and heights to make their date a truly memorable one. A video of a couple enjoying what appears to be a romantic date while suspended rather high over a waterfall recently popped up on Twitter, leaving folks shocked and confused as to why anyone would do something so daring. The couple seem to be overjoyed as they even enjoy a glass of wine and their surroundings.

Yes, they are strapped in with harnesses attached to the overhead cable that’s holding up the table and seating, but that certainly doesn’t offer those viewing the video any sense of comfort. The video of the unidentified happy, adventurous couple was posted by Twitter user @prow_II and has been viewed more than 160 000 times, with the caption: “Would you go on a date like this?” Would you go on a date like this ? pic.twitter.com/wDaLtaBcWU — 🎅🏾♧Like a ฿OM฿!♧ (@prow_II) January 17, 2022 One user who was clearly shocked responded: “Aowa I'd be too distracted by the waterfall and too preoccupied with thoughts of those cables snapping and me falling.”