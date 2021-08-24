Yep, you guessed right, Anna Faris just got secretly married because she didn’t ’need a big wedding’

Anna Faris decided to elope with Michael Barrett because she didn’t “need” a big wedding. The 44-year-old actress revealed she tied the knot with the 51-year-old cinematographer in secret in July, and has now said she chose to elope rather than having a huge wedding ceremony because of her “age”.

Anna has been married twice before – to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to Chris Pratt from 2009 until 2018 – and said she’s been alive long enough that she felt she didn’t “necessarily need the whole thing” when it came to marrying for the third time. Speaking to Page Six while at LAX, she said: “It’s been awesome, we’re really happy.”

And when asked why she and Michael eloped, she added: “I think with a little bit of age, you don’t necessarily need the whole thing. [It was] just us.” The ‘Mom’ star previously spoke about marrying Michael on her podcast in July.

She said: "I'm looking around … my fiance's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great." She added: "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great." Anna – who has son Jack, eight, with her ex-husband Chris – also revealed she and Michael had an “immediate kind of intimacy”.