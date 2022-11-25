‘You don’t look too sad about your marriage’: Elton Jantjies’ wife Iva Ristic claps back at hurtful IG comment

While there are some women out there who have no problem airing their dirty laundry all over social media, Iva Ristic doesn’t seems to be one of them. Yes, her husband, Elton Jantjies allegedly cheated on her with Springbok dietician, Zeenat Simjee.

Story continues below Advertisement

Everybody now knows this. I mean, the whole messy scandal has been plastered all over the news and people can’t seem to get enough of it. But does that really mean that Ristic has to now sit in a corner and cry all day? How she’s been dealing with it in her private space is her business.

Looking at her Instagram account, she’s showing the world that she’s carrying on with her life, regardless of it all. But of course, there will always be people who will judge her for that. Ristic, who is holidaying in Turkey, recently posted a happy smiling picture of herself wearing a bright pink puffer jacket, with the caption, “Make yourself priority number 1”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The caption pretty much says it all. She’s doing things for her own happiness. While most of her followers have had mostly good things to say about the picture, there will always be that one person who will find something negative to say. However, Ristic was not going to stand for it.

Story continues below Advertisement

When one user commented: “You don't look too sad about your marriage”, the mother of three was ready with a witty comeback. She responded to the comment by saying: “I usually don’t take pictures while crying.” This is when other followers got involved with the conversation, with one jumping to Ristic’s defence, saying: “I don't believe it is appropriate or apt for us even to comment on what is going on in Iva's life. Whilst they are celebrities their personal life is just that it is personal. She is also entitled to carry on with her life as she did not cause the reported infidelity. Just be kind it cost nothing but goes a long way.”

Well! That is when things really started heating up! “What the f**k dit I say that was unkind?? I said she doesn't look very sad for someone who is going through a public divorce and who seems to care more about posting about her appearance and trips,” the first user said in trying to justify her first comment. Ristic, who was clearly not going to let it slide, responded: “you can’t judge by a photo if someone is happy or sad. I don’t use my platform to express my daily emotions. If you are following my profile to see me crying I think you are at the wrong place.”