Prince Harry has wished his "amazing" wife a happy 38th birthday. The 34-year-old royal has taken to social media to mark the Duchess of Sussex's birthday, gushing about the former Suits actress on Instagram.

The British royal - who married the Duchess in May 2018 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

"Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H. (sic)"

The Duchess - who was previously known as Meghan Markle - turned 38 on Sunday and she is widely expected to celebrate her latest birthday at home, where she'll be joined by Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the Duchess - who has a two-month-old son called Archie - is writing a children's book.

The retired actress is planning to become a published author, with a new book inspired by her rescue dogs and all profits being donated to charity.

A source shared: "Meghan is going to become a published author and is very excited about it.

"The plans are in the very early stages and won't be formally announced for some time.

"But she's very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children.

"She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it's very likely they will be incorporated into the story."

If the Duchess does write a children's book, she will follow in the footsteps of Sarah Ferguson, who was previously married to Harry's uncle Prince Andrew.

Sarah has penned a number of books, including the Budgie the Little Helicopter series, the Little Red series and the 'Helping Hands' books.