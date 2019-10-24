Ben Affleck is looking for love on the dating app, Raya.
The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018, he split from Lindsay Shookus and now he is on the hunt for love again.
A source said: "He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity.
"He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again."
And it seems the new tactic has gone well as Ben was spotted on a date with a brunette girl at a hotel in Bel Air.