You'll never guess what dating app Ben Affleck's using to find love









Ben Affleck is looking for love on the dating app, Raya. Picture: Reuters Ben Affleck is looking for love on the dating app, Raya. The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018, he split from Lindsay Shookus and now he is on the hunt for love again. A source said: "He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. "He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again." And it seems the new tactic has gone well as Ben was spotted on a date with a brunette girl at a hotel in Bel Air.

The insider added to the New York Post's Page Six column: "It seemed innocent, like a first date. He was in a good (mood), and they both seemed really into each other. There was no overt PDA or anything like that. They were having dinner.”

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the Hollywood actor wants to "ensure he is healthy" before he starts dating and is living a healthy lifestyle free of alcohol after having been in rehab to battle his addictions, but he wants to "take it slowly" and make sure he can be a "supportive partner" to whoever he ends up with.

An insider said: "Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly. He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road.

Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn't be happier. He’s on the right path and doing incredibly well with the full support of his ex wife Jennifer Garner and his entire family. Jennifer helped to motivate Ben by being a constant reminder that he must be the best he can for his children.

"He's been taking this time to exercise daily, and eat well and spend time with his children. He is making sure he's doing what is best for not only himself but also his family. His motivation to change came from taking the time to look at what he has and what he could lose."