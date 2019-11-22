Pete Davidson had a “huge crush” on Leonardo DiCaprio.
The 26-year-old comedian has admitted he used to “j**k off” to the ‘Titanic’ star when he was a teenager, because he was such a fan of the iconic actor’s work, and even had posters of him on his bedroom wall.
He said: “Well, I used to j**k off to Leonardo DiCaprio … Uhh, like his acting. Yeah. I used to have a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from ‘The Beach’ in my room, and there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’ … Do you remember?
“Like, right when ‘Titanic’ came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest. I’ve met him twice and I’ve just shaken hands and run away fast, like …”
Despite his childhood crush, Pete identifies as straight, but is known for being an ally of the LGBT community.