You'll never guess who Pete Davidson had a crush on when he was a teenager









Pete Davidson had a “huge crush” on Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: Reuters Pete Davidson had a “huge crush” on Leonardo DiCaprio. The 26-year-old comedian has admitted he used to “j**k off” to the ‘Titanic’ star when he was a teenager, because he was such a fan of the iconic actor’s work, and even had posters of him on his bedroom wall. He said: “Well, I used to j**k off to Leonardo DiCaprio … Uhh, like his acting. Yeah. I used to have a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from ‘The Beach’ in my room, and there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’ … Do you remember? “Like, right when ‘Titanic’ came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest. I’ve met him twice and I’ve just shaken hands and run away fast, like …” Despite his childhood crush, Pete identifies as straight, but is known for being an ally of the LGBT community.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star thinks there’s “nothing cooler” than seeing his LGBT friends “crush it” in their careers, but says he doesn’t often talk about being an ally because he doesn’t want people to think he’s using his friends to make himself “look good”.

Speaking to PAPER magazine’s #BreakTheInternet issue, he said: “Well, nothing’s cooler to me than seeing my friends crush it. I also have the most talented friends ever. And I think my friends are a good reflection of me … anybody that I f**k with is sweet and morally sound, you know?

“I find it super weird that it’s weird that a straight dude has gay friends … like, some straight dudes do have gay friends, but like they make like a big show of it as opposed to them genuinely being a friend.

“I really feel like I have to be careful when I’m saying this, but I do feel like a lot of women in entertainment use gay men as props. If you really listen to any of the songs that they’re doing, or any of the things that they’re doing, it’s to promote them[selves]. It’s rarely for the LGBT community. It’s to make them look good. Like, how cool they are that they’re hanging out with gay people.”