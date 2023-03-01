Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Zamani Mbatha’s girlfriend catches him in bed with another woman

Zamani Mbatha. Picture: Instagram/@zamani_mbatha.

Published Mar 1, 2023

There seems to be trouble in paradise between South African actor Zamani Mbatha and his YouTuber girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo.

Mhlongo took to her Instagram stories to expose the “Black Door” actor for cheating on her.

In a post that has been deleted, Mhlongo posted a Boomerang of Mbatha in the bedroom with another woman.

“Damn, been dating a cheater this whole time,” wrote Mhlongo. And yes, she even tagged him on the post.

It didn’t end there, Mhlongo also went to Twitter and called him a h*#.

“Sf*be sendoda. Nx,” she wrote.

And while others were consoling her, some asked why she posted about his cheating ways when the relationship was private the whole time.

“I wanna (want to) know why would you post about him cheating on you when the entire relationship has been private?” Asked @Cellular_jnr.

It is reported that the pair have been together for almost three years.

Mbatha has not said anything regarding the allegations, but tweeps had more to say.

“Zamani fumbled shem, what a loser,” commented @aurababy18.

In case you’re wondering why tweeps are mad at Nomzamo Mbatha’s little brother, it’s because Mhlongo is one of their favourite content creators. She is the daughter of famous actress Brenda Mhlongo.

Mhlongo is an award-winning actress who recently added another belt to her sleeve by winning the Broadway Spain Award for her role as Rafiki on The Lion King.

Below are more Twitter reactions regarding Mbatha’s cheating allegations.

