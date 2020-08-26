Zodwa Wabantu reaches out to ex Ntobeko Linda on Twitter

It’s been a minute since Zodwa Wabantu split with Vusi Ngubane. The drama that unfolded in the last week or so got us thinking that the reality TV star is off men for a while. But this doesn’t seem to be the case after Zodwa penned an open letter to former Ben-10 Ntobeko Linda on Twitter. Making reference to her reality TV show “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” which has been renewed for another season on Moja Love, she wrote: “I'm a business woman, can we give people what they want. “There are so many questions they want you to answer from season 1.

"We are both in different relationships but iJob IJob.“

The couple dated on and off for about five years and were on the verge of tying the knot in July 2019. A week before the wedding, she hinted that they had broken up for good.

When asked for comment from local media at the time, Linda said that "Zodwa knows the truth" and refused to be drawn further into the matter.

The couple’s relationship was a talking point with many citing their huge age difference. But it didn’t seem to bother them.

Zodwa even bought herself an engagement ring and paid lobola, which was documented on "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored".

Whether Linda responds to her post remains to be seen. Who knows, maybe he’ll be up to the challenge and fans will get to see how their story ends on season 2 of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored".