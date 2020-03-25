Zodwa Wabantu's latest stay home challenge for couples has fans asking why

Vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu is making the most of social isolation with her boyfriend Vusi Nguban. The businesswoman and dancer took to Instagram this week initiating a Stay Home Challenge for couples. "I love being Happy & free with Calculated Moves. Being home is beautiful. Look at me Laughing," she said while posting a video of herself and Nguban making the most of their down time together.

In the video, the couple are seen dancing suggestively together in their underwear. This is not the first challenge Zodwa has taken up. Previously, she posted to social media a video of herself taking part in the Tissue Challenge, which was popularised by Dumi Mkokstad.

In the #stayhome challenge she shows off her not so impressive dribbling skills with just a roll of toilet paper and challenged fellow celebrities like Pearl Thusi and Cassper Nyovest to take up the game as well.

Many of her followers were baffled by the latest challenge and questioning her reasons for doing so.

"No wonder the world is like this," commented one. Another said "Quarantine has been good to some people."