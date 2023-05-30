102-year-old woman says the secret to long life is ‘good sex’

While we might not live forever, it’s everyone’s desire to live life to the fullest and for as long as possible. This 102-year-old woman has discovered the secret to longevity.

This month Joyce Jackman celebrated her 102nd birthday and shares that her happy long life is all thanks to good sex. According to South West News Service and the staff at her care home in Essex, Jackman says that great lovemaking and good sherry is what helped her live for more than a century. Along with her family, the former Royal Air Force cook celebrated her special day at the care home saying that she didn’t want the day to end.

“I had such a lovely day,” she told the News Service. “I can’t believe I’m 102,” she exclaimed. “It must be all the chocolate I eat that’s helped!” When she was younger, Jackman worked in a candy store before joining the Royal Air Force during World War II.

When the war was over, she married her childhood sweetheart, in 1945. The couple went on to live a happy life together.