3 classic sex positions where she's in control

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Lizzy Bliss You may have heard of the “Butter Churner”, fantasised about the “Upstanding Citizen” or tried the “Amazon” and loved it, but we are creatures of habit, and we tend to revert to the tried and tested. There’s a reason these three sex positions have stood the test of time: Missionary position Let’s start with the basics. Missionary position is when you lie flat on your back with your legs spread while your partner lies face down on top of you.

Despite having the reputation of being somewhat old-fashioned, it’s one of the unsung heroes of the female orgasm because it’s excellent for G-spot stimulation.

There’s a reason this has been the go-to move for couples since forever as it allows for deep, sensual penetration. You can talk dirty, kiss, and bite away while you focus on nothing but each other.

Another great benefit is that your hands are free to use with yourself or a toy if you need some extra stimulation to reach orgasm.

Variations:

Lifted Missionary is when you slip one or two (or three, depending on the angle you prefer) pillows under your butt to elevate your hips.

Missionary Bridge is similar, but instead if using pillows, you lift your pelvis into a bridge position while he grabs hold of your hips. This might require a bit more effort, but it will give him the perfect angle to hit your G-spot.

Cowgirl

The Cowgirl position is basically just upside-down missionary, with him lying flat on his back while you straddle him, facing each other, like a cowgirl. This gives you complete control over the rhythm, angle, and depth of penetration so take your time, lean back and forth, and play around a little bit until you get the perfect angle to hit your sweet spot.

Slower, rhythmic back and forth motions or circular grinding will be a lot more fun than just bouncing up and down.

Variations:

Reverse Cowgirl is the same, but you turn around so that your derriere is facing him. This requires a bit more confidence but will give you a different angle to work with while he gets a beautiful view of your behind.

Squat Riding is great once you’ve had your fun and want to finish him off. You place your hands on his chest and squat over him while slowly bobbing up and down, or you can keep still while he does the thrusting.

Doggy style

Not only is this one of the positions that will give you the deepest penetration, but it also provides a much tighter fit than other forward-facing positions.

If you get the angle right, it’s fantastic for G-spot stimulation. You can experiment with different angles by resting on your hands, elbows, and shoulders, or he can support your torso to keep you in an upright position.

Variations:

The Lazy Dog is similar to doggy style, but instead of being on all fours, you lie flat on your stomach and lift your bum slightly while he enters you from behind. Think of it as a more sensual version of doggy style and an added bonus is that it frees up your hands.

Sideways Doggy is another excellent variation where you lie on your side with your legs at a 90-degree angle to form an L shape with your body. This gives him complete control of the angle as he enters you from behind and with a little bit of guidance, he’ll be able to hit your G-Spot with pinpoint precision.

You can up the ante a bit by lying on the edge of the bed while he stands upright beside it.

Visit Lizzy Bliss for more info