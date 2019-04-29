Bondage clothing is designed to help you feel your most confident and dominant. Picture: Pixabay

If you’re looking for new ways to add a little kink to your bedroom antics, listen up. With tips and equipment designed by sexperts to heighten your experience, you’re in the right place for all the best advice. Communication is key

When you think BDSM, gentle chat might not be what springs to mind but bondage is based on a high level of trust and the communication of wants and needs. Establish consent, boundaries and a safe word before you begin exploring.

Dress the part

Bondage clothing is designed to help you feel your most confident and dominant. Often in super sexy fabrics such as PVC and latex, bondage clothing is the perfect way to have you feeling the part.

Bondage inspired lingerie can help you express your inner dom without going all out. Opt for erotic lingerie which has elements such as strapping, buckles or high shine materials.

Tie

Restraint doesn’t have to involve tricky knots and rope burn; with a range of easy ways to tie up your lover you can explore their body and take a small step into the wonderful world of BDSM.

Begin with soft restraints, such as satin ties. A simple knot or bow is enough to keep their hands wherever you want them. Start with your partner laid on their back and restrain their hands above their head.

This position may leave your partner feeling vulnerable so is a perfect way to exercise trust, communication and explore their body. Feeling in control will make you more confident, so showcase your skills as you work all their erogenous zones.

Tease

Rather than heading straight for the hard stuff, heighten sensation. Impact play, such as spanking, is most pleasurable on skin that’s been teased and warmed. With a flat palm or paddle, make circles on the skin, building anticipation and drawing blood to the area. Start with light, ticking motions and build to gentle impact.

Exercising control and teasing can also be done through orgasm denial, essentially edging with a twist.

Never feel pressured to do something you don’t want to do. BDSM is all about respecting each other’s limits.

If what you want to try is a bit risky (like play piercing or strangulation, for example), please do as much research as you can beforehand on the correct safety measures and proper way of doing it. It’s never worth risking your life just for some kicks.

Remember, kink should always be fun! If it’s not fun, then it’s abuse.





