4 interesting scientific facts about sex you didn't know









Many believe that a strenuous session between the sheets burns calories. Picture: Flickr.com While doing research for his new book "Sex Weird-o-Pedia", US author Ross Benes came across some interesting facts on sex and how science plays an integral part in the inner workings of it. While writing for mentalfloss.com, he debunked some often-misunderstood myths on sex and other issues surrounding it. You burn more calories mowing the lawn Many believe that a strenuous session between the sheets burns calories. But according to the British Heart Foundation, sex burns about the same amount of energy per minute as ironing clothes. Benes adds that you'd have to go at it for nearly 200 minutes to burn as much energy having sex as you do during a 30-minute run. Penicillin may have ignited the sexual revolution

"One economist says that penicillin, and not the birth control pill, was the real enabler of the sexual revolution," writes Benes. He sights a 2013 study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior that shows penicillin contributed to a 75% decline in the number of deaths caused by syphilis from 1947 to 1957. "Since the new treatment made sex safer, people started having riskier sex."

Gender may influence sexual jealousy

"For men, they react more strongly to sexual unfaithfulness than emotional infidelity. For women, it is the reverse.

"The theory behind these behaviors comes back to evolution: Males who were intolerant toward their wives becoming sexually active with other men were less likely to become an object of derision and more likely to see their own genes pass on to future generations."

The link between pubic hear and STIs

It may be hard to believe but a study conducted by a University of Texas scholar found that people who regularly shaved their pubic areas contracted STIs about 80% more often than those who never shaved at all. The reason for this could be that those who regularly shave are more likely to tear their skin, making it easier for viruses to enter the body.