** This blog was written by Guest Author Melissa Luies** For many people, watching porn is a popular pastime, but few will admit to it or openly discuss it. According to www.dailyedge.ie; here are some essential facts you need to know.

As you might expect, men watch it a lot more often than women

A survey conducted by Cosmopolitan found that 56 percent of male respondents watched porn every few days, compared with just 25 percent of women.

And it seems to be younger men who are doing much of the consumption.

Back in 2009, scientists attempting to conduct a study on pornography consumption sought out men in their 20s who had never watched porn and, well, they couldn’t find any.

The study subsequently found that single men watched porn for 40 minutes, three times a week. Men in a relationship watched porn on average for 20 minutes, 1.5 times a week.

But that’s not to say women don’t watch it…

Pornhub, one of the world’s leading porn sites, released data last year showing exactly what ladies are watching when it comes to porn.

And it turns out that ladies enjoy watching same sex pornography, with lesbian porn leading the way. Lesbian porn tends to be popular amongst straight women on account of the fact that women are front and centre.

Hang on, there’s porn that’s exclusively for women?

Indeed there is.

Many of the most prominent porn sites feature porn for women, and there are several other websites devoted exclusively to female-friendly porn and erotica. That is to say, porn that doesn’t just feature women as objects.

Men watch too much porn and you may have trouble getting it up

One study found that men who watched porn on an everyday basis were likely to grow desensitised to violent or hardcore imagery, and may even have hassle getting it up.

Men who watch too much porn tend to engage in higher levels of masturbation, which can in turn lead to erectile dysfunction.

People like to keep it local when it comes to watching porn

According to data released by Pornhub, the top search term in several countries was the country itself. For example, here are the top search terms in the following countries…

Mexico: Mexicana

Germany: German

France: French

Russia: Russian

Argentina: Argentinian

Sweden: Swedish

And so on.



