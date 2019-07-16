Second, only to regular exercise, orgasms make people appear younger. Picture: Supplied

** This blog was written by guest author Melissa Luies** Orgasm is not just about pleasure. It is also an important aspect of women’s health as it triggers the release of the hormones, which help the body relax, reduce stress, help fight depression, and offer opportunities for full physical and mental development. Here are five things you never knew about orgasms.

10 to 15% of all women can't orgasm... at all

We'll just get the bad news out of the way. Anorgasmia is the inability to get off. It can be global, meaning there is no means by which she's going to orgasm, or situational -- wherein she can only peak under certain circumstances. But no matter what it is, it just sucks. Completely.

Getting women off took precedent over their housekeeping duties

The first electric vibrators hit the market in the early 1900s. Um, that's a decade before vacuum cleaners and electric clothes irons.

The sensation of orgasm is basically the same for men and women

The penis and clitoris are homologous organs developing from the same tissue in an embryo. Whichever you have, it's connected to the spinal cord (and brain, by extension) via a pair of pudendal nerves. Same nerves, same sensations.

And the best position to induce a female orgasm is...

Doggie style! Pat yourselves on the back, guys, science are on your side! This position stimulates the clitoris and the vagina, which in layman's terms, is a sexual win-win.

Orgasms are the mystical fountain of youth

Second, only to regular exercise, orgasms make people appear younger. British head-shrinker Dr David Weeks surveyed 3 500 people to come up with his results.





