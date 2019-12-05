5 things you didn't know about the female orgasm









Orgasm is not just about pleasure. It is also an important aspect of women’s health. Picture: Max Pixel ** This blog was written by guest author Melissa Luies** Orgasm is not just about pleasure. It is also an important aspect of women’s health as it triggers the release of the hormones, which help the body relax, reduce stress, help fight depression, and offer opportunities for full physical and mental development. Below are five things you never knew about orgasms. 10 to 15 percent of women can't orgasm at all We'll just get the bad news out of the way. Anorgasmia is the inability to get off. It can be global, meaning there is no means by which she's going to orgasm, or situational - wherein she can only peak under certain circumstances.

Getting women off took precedent over housekeeping

The first electric vibrators hit the market in the early 1900s. Um, that's a decade before vacuum cleaners and electric clothes irons.

The sensation of orgasm is the same for men and women

The penis and clitoris are homologous organs developing from the same tissue in an embryo. Whichever you have, it's connected to the spinal cord (and brain, by extension) via a pair of pudendal nerves. Same nerves, same sensations.

They know no fear

During an orgasm, the parts of the brain that process fear shut down.

There is a best day for sex

Day 14 of a woman's cycle, to be exact. On this magical day (which is also around the time ovulation occurs, go figure), a woman's clitoris grows like magic grow capsule, increasing in size by up to 20 percent.





