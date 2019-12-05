** This blog was written by guest author Melissa Luies**
Orgasm is not just about pleasure. It is also an important aspect of women’s health as it triggers the release of the hormones, which help the body relax, reduce stress, help fight depression, and offer opportunities for full physical and mental development.
Below are five things you never knew about orgasms.
10 to 15 percent of women can't orgasm at all
We'll just get the bad news out of the way. Anorgasmia is the inability to get off. It can be global, meaning there is no means by which she's going to orgasm, or situational - wherein she can only peak under certain circumstances.