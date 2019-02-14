File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

National Condom Day just got spicier, with Valentine’s Day also falling on February 14, 2019. Apt, don’t you think? Now, you can celebrate both days by practicing safer sex on the day of love by using a condom during your bedroom gymnastics. The condom

The male condom is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and your partner from sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and Aids and other STIs.

“A condom shouldn’t ruin the mood, instead, use it as a pleasure tool and reach your climax. Condoms allow you to enjoy the sex you want and own your sexual health and wellbeing.

"Everyone deserves good sex no matter what your situation this Valentine’s Day: singles, couples and three-somers; Gen X and Gen Z; Virgins and Venus; gay, tinder swipers; one-nighters and every-nighters; the adventurous and the nervous,” says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, a board member and the African representative on the Durex Global Advisory for Sexual Health and Wellbeing.

So how do you use a condom without ruining the mood? Here are five tips from Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng:

Size him up

To ensure maximum pleasure, choose a condom that fits. A condom that is too tight will be difficult to put on and will cause too much. If it’s too loose, it can slip off.

Prepare to let it roll

Unwrap the condom during foreplay, so you keep the momentum going when you have to put it on. Struggling to open the wrapper wastes time, and you could lose the moment of ecstasy instead of getting lost in it.

Wet, wet, wet

Apply a few drops of lube inside the tip of the condom. This increases sensation at the sensitive head of his penis.

Bump and grind

Try a ribbed or textured condom to enhance sexual pleasure. A condom designed with a swirl or bulb at the end of it that fits securely around the base of the penis shaft, creates more friction near the nerve-packed head of the penis.

Get creative

There’s no rule book that says you must use your hands to roll down a condom. Keep the pleasure pulsating by placing the condom on the tip of his penis and use your lips to roll down the condom down the shaft. Also try a flavoured condom to wet your sexual appetite.

Try these maneuvers in the bedroom, and have the best sex you desire, with the confidence of knowing that you #OwnYourSituation.