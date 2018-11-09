With the internet age, our desires are at our fingertips.

Pornography has come a long way over the past few decades. Well, maybe not so much in content, but in terms of accessibility. The fact is, most of the fantasies we see acted out in porn have existed for hundreds of years, but previously, you had to go to some lengths to see them. Like subscribing to 'specialist' magazines, or braving a seedy-looking sex shop in a back alley.

People who are curious about trying/viewing something other than vanilla sex are able to do so with more ease than they would have, say, thirty years ago.

However, between the mainstream media, search engine algorithms and the influence of major pornography companies, it can be difficult not to become bored with the same ol' studio-filmed heteronormative perfect-bodied images flashing across our screens.

Here are just some things I am tired of seeing in pornography:

Big budget productions

More of a resentment issue here, but mansions are really off-putting.

Not only is it easy to get distracted by interior design choices, huge windows bathing bodies in light and the sheer wealth of some folk, it’s also hard not to get jacuzzi envy.

Especially when you look up from your computer and see the view of your neighbours block of flats.

The same bodies

All bodies are beautiful, and there is no right or wrong way to have a body, but sometimes the Western beauty ideal is on our screens more often than not.

When this happens it's easy to start feeling less-than-perfect.

The fact is, most of us are not represented in the typical porn star look, and differences are fetishised rather than accepted as the norm. So it's important for us to see representations of ourselves in the media in order to feel accepted and that our bodies can be desired.

Routine sex

In relationships, sex can often become predictable. Yet why does this happen in pornography?

It is astonishing how many pornographic videos follow the routine of stripping, groping, oral sex, vaginal penetration, anal penetration, facial.

There are way too many erogenous zones that don't even get a look-in.

Gender roles and stereotypes

Role play is fun but sometimes the lack of creativity is disappointing. We have surely advanced enough where we realise few people are this one dimensional and that men can be secretaries and women can be plumbers.

No viewers are expecting classically trained actors, but give us something out of the ordinary.

Taking yourself seriously

Sex, if done well, is fun. I cannot remember the last time I laughed at a pornographic movie.

Seriously, communicate with each other. The pouting, panting and scowling looks hot, but a smile would look just as nice.

Poor tagging

Nowadays, tags and descriptions are how many people find pornography. It makes business sense to tag pornographic work accurately and thoroughly.

Not just indicating the sexuality and activities, the theme and contents (including potential triggers).

This is helpful for people who share the media with others; it helps us know what we are about to click on.





