6 ways to make sex with condoms more pleasurable for him (and her)

By Lizzy Bliss I recently had a conversation with two of my male friends about condoms that prompted me to write this article.

One recently had a pregnancy scare, and the second said that he doesn’t use condoms more often than not. These conversations got me thinking about the statistics, and shockingly, as little as only one in three people use a condom when having sex, even with all the STD/STIs out there. And it goes without saying that many people have pregnancy scares, and they’re no fun if you’re not ready for kids. But, unfortunately, the number one reason people aren’t using a condom is still: “I don’t like the way they feel”.

But there’s actually a lot you can do to make condoms more pleasurable, so here are a few condom hacks for you, and none of them involves anyone wearing a ribbed condom inside out. 1. PUT SOME LUBRICANT INSIDE THE CONDOM Lube is like fairy dust for sex. It’s both magic and completely underrated. Lube for sex equals wet, and the wetter, the better! This happens to be why many people don’t like using condoms because they can’t experience any of that “wetness” that comes with female arousal during sex.

A bit of lube in a condom is a great way to work around this frustration. A dollop of lube on the tip of the penis before sliding on the condom not only makes it easier to get on, but will provide him with a more intense sensation during sex. Water or silicone lube works fine for this. In the immortal words of Oasis, “Slip inside the eye of your mind. Don’t you know you might find. A better place to play.” Pretty sure the song wasn’t about using lube in condoms, but lean into it, guys. 2. DON’T BUY CONDOMS OFF THE SHELF AT PHARMACIES OR GARAGES There’s nothing wrong with buying condoms at the above-mentioned, especially if you’re in a pinch.

But there’s a whole condom world out there that you’re probably not aware of. It’s like only buying clothes at Mr Price and never exploring boutique shops or fashion websites. Condoms aren’t there “just to serve a purpose”; they should be seen as a tool that’s used during sex, and not a hindrance. When you start shopping around for condoms, you will see there’s an almighty variety to choose from to spice things up. 3. THINNER IS BETTER

The thinner the condom, the better the sex. This really goes without saying, but there’s a fear of thinner condoms breaking, and yes, it used to be the norm. But condom tech has evolved tons the last 20 years, and even the thinnest condoms, like Fair Squared Ultra Thin Vegan Condoms, are super strong these days, brand dependant. So, don’t buy the thinnest condoms at your Engen One Stop. Do your homework and find a reputable brand, site or shop to purchase from.

4. MAKE SURE THE CONDOM FITS Buying bigger condoms for an ego boost is not going to do anything for pleasure. It’s like trying to drive with the seat all the way back, but your feet can’t reach the gas peddle. A tight-fitting condom is better for sex. Make sure the size is correct, and the sex will be better. If you really need a Magnum, you can always have ice cream after great sex.

5. USE SOME BUMPY CONDOMS Nope, not a verb and admittedly bumpy and sex shouldn’t be used in the same sentence. But, condoms with textured raised dots on them have a way of creating extra friction, which amounts to better sex for both of you. If you want to get really fancy, you can try something like the Lelo Hex Condoms with its hexagon patterns which have a similar effect as bumpy condoms. There’s no downside to a bit of friction down there, so why not give it a go.

6. POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Now that we’ve established friction is good, it’s worth mentioning that a more closed leg sex position equals more friction on penetration. So, a position where the woman closes her legs somewhat, creates more friction because of tighter penetration. Of course, they can’t be kept all the way closed.