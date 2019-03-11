Set your alarm for a few minutes earlier and benefit from the ultimate way to wake up. Picture: PxHere

The love affair you have with your bed is unlike any other - your favourite hello and your hardest goodbye; this is especially true of during a working week. Make the most of your precious time between the sheets and sacrifice a few zee’s for mind-blowing OH’s! With our 7 great reasons to have weekdays sex, sleep might just be taking the backseat.

In the morning

Set your alarm for a few minutes earlier and benefit from the ultimate way to wake up.

IT COUNTS AS A MORNING WORK OUT

Ditch the gym and use your time much more wisely.

Get your work out in in the bedroom.

Put in work and get your heart racing for a daily dose of cardio without even leaving the house.

IT BOOSTS YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

Orgasms increase the circulation and levels of antibodies in your system which makes your immunity stronger.

Keep catching coughs and colds during winter? Fend off the train germs with a quick session.

IT MAKES YOU HAPPIER THROUGHOUT YOUR DAY

Reaching orgasm releases oxytocin, a powerful hormone known to lower cortisol concentrations which counteract anxiety and depression. Take your mind away from daily pressures and focus on a sexy fantasy and enjoy some escapism.

Revel in the feel-good hormones throughout the day and let you mind wander back to your morning antics.

YOU’LL LOOK AS GOOD AS YOU FEEL

Ditch the shiny hair and complexion pills and reach for the lube. Heard of post coital glow? This is down to the increase in DHEA levels in the body and that magic oxytocin. Those fantastic feel-good hormones also lower inflammation and spots; plus the increase in blood flow increases the level of water transferred to your skin, making your hair gorgeous and glowy!

Squeeze in a morning session and reap the rewards during your day.

In the evening

After a long day at the office, sex may not be top of your to-do list but by making the time for an evening encounter, you can reap many rewards.

IT HELPS YOU TO DE-STRESS

Still feeling stressed out after your day? Unwind with a great sex session.

Forget the wine, orgasms are more effective at tackling stress. Reaching orgasm releases oxytocin, a powerful hormone known to lower cortisol concentrations which counteract anxiety and depression and help you to de-stress. Take your mind away from daily pressures and focus on a sexy fantasy and enjoy some escapism.

IT HELPS YOU SLEEP

Struggling to get to sleep? Sex is much better than counting sheep.

The release of prolactin makes you sleepy after climax, which is why a lot of us fall asleep straight after sex.

So, take a few minutes to get your kicks and prepare to sleep like an angel.

IT GIVES YOU A GREAT REASON TO GO HOME

Make a conscious effort to keep the spark alive by scheduling evening dates with your lover.

It doesn’t have to be anything fancy – just a dinner at home together and a sexy session is enough to ensure you get quality time and neither of you spend your downtime working overtime.

By making time for sex and each other in this way, you’ll ensure that your relationship always feels like a priority.





For more info, visit Jenni's blog