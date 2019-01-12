Touching another human being releases the hormone oxytocin, which intensifies orgasms. Picture: Pixabay

Vibrators and shackles are one thing, but when it comes to great orgasms, they’re definitely not the be-all end-all of incredible sex. Often, better orgasms have nothing to do with skill set in the bedroom and everything to do with seemingly unrelated factors that can either intensify your sex drive or dampen your sex drive.

If you’re not getting the biggest bang out of your orgasms, shift your focus away from your sex toys and instead take a look at some key lifestyle choices that lead to better orgasms.

Here’s a list of small lifestyle changes you can implement that lead to better and more intense orgasms, even if they’re seemingly unrelated at first.

Relax and increase oxytocin levels with a massage

Touching another human being releases the hormone oxytocin, which intensifies orgasms. Encourage a little contact with this Shunga Erotica Massage Oil.

It’s made with healthy, natural oils and loads of lavender essentials (which has been shown to promote relaxation) to create a smooth texture and a soothing aroma that’s sure to ignite the senses. Reviewers say it’s extra moisturizing, feels wonderful on the skin, smells incredible, and a little goes a very long way.

Work in some low-impact exercise

Exercise heightens your ability to have great orgasms, because it releases endorphins, improves circulation, and balances your hormones; one study even showed that after 20 minutes of cycling, a group of women showed a significant increase in sexual desire.

Up your testosterone levels with less dairy

According to Dr. Michael Hirt, “Certain foods can lower testosterone levels. The foods that are most likely to do so include cheese [and] yogurt,” because they increase the activity of the enzyme aromatase.

That means a lower sex drive, and less powerful orgasms. Lower your cheese intake with the The Dairy-Free Kitchen , which is a cookbook filled with delicious and easy recipes without lactose and casein. Learn how to make your favourites - just leave the dairy out. Reviewers say they hardly tasted the difference, and this book became a reference staple in their kitchen.

Conquer dehydration and boost your libido

Dehydrated? Drinking primarily diuretics like coffee and soda zap moisture right out of your body, which leads to headaches, irritability, and the inability to produce natural lubrication during sex. Rather stick to water or herbal teas.

Stay cool at night for better, sex-boosting sleep

As soon as you’re the slightest bit sleep deprived, your testosterone levels plummet and cortisol goes way up, which definitely puts a damper on your sex life. According to scientists at Charlottesville Neurology & Sleep Medicine, great sleep happens when your body starts to cool off at night.

Improve your mood with convenient wireless music

A recent study found that listening to upbeat music has the potential to improve your mood - and it also has the potential to put you in the mood .

Meditate the auditory way to decrease cortisol

Tibetan singing bowls have acted as a method of meditation for hundreds of years, and a recent study shows why: the sound resonates with droplets of moisture, causing them to vibrate at a particular frequency, and because our bodies are 60 percent water, we react, too.





