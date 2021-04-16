8 reasons why you should have an orgasm a day

By Lizzy Bliss Sex shouldn’t be the only reason you get to have orgasms. You should make time for orgasms every single day if you can! And no, you won’t go blind, deaf or dumb. The earth will still be round when you’re done. But, you’ll be better off, and some irrefutable facts back up the theory that you should have an orgasm a day! First things first: get your excuses out of the way before you go any further. If you have time to spend an hour a day looking at your Instagram or TikTok, you have 20 minutes to work out an orgasm, sometimes less depending on your methods, keeping in mind that some sex toys boast an orgasm time in less than three minutes. 1. You Will Reduce Pain from Headaches and Migraines

Yup, the “I have a headache” excuse has always been BS. I like to believe the headache excuse originated from way back when women were utterly unsatisfied during sex. Trust me, once you get the blood flowing after an orgasm, your oxytocin and endorphin levels spike to the point where pain evaporates.

All this helps in reducing the discomfort from headaches and migraines. An orgasm increases your blood flow to your brain, which provides your brain with more nutrients, oxygen and ultimately makes you feel better and sharper.

2. Orgasms Boost Your Immune System

Now, more than ever, we need a strong immune system. What we’ve all come to realise is that we’re constantly under attack from any number of germs, bacteria, viruses and the like. But, believe it or not, the more orgasms you have, the stronger your immune system becomes.

The more orgasms we have, the more our immunoglobulin levels increase, aka antibodies in our blood.

When we orgasm, we give our body a lymphatic massage, and when we stimulate these parts of our body, we’re “rewarding” our immune system, which makes it easier for toxins to leave our body. Did you get that? We’re rewarding our bodies in more sense than one!

3. Orgasms Stimulate your brain in the same way as doing drugs, without the negatives

Okay, I’m not advocating you do drugs or that anyone should. What I am saying is that the brain doesn’t differentiate much between sex and other pleasure experiences.

Orgasms trigger the same part of your brain that makes you feel good when indulging in a decadent dessert or when you win at poker; all of these light up the same part of your brain.

Sex is, and should be pleasurable even if you have sex with yourself. Our reward pathways in our brains get activated leading up to, and during an orgasm. The same networks that light up when we use drugs, or have a drink or listen to our absolute favourite song. The only difference is there are no side effects! We can create our own good kind of “drugs” with our own body. How badass is that!

4. You Will Stress Less

We can all stress a little less. Stress is one of the biggest killers today and directly linked to asthma, diabetes, obesity, fast-ageing and heart disease. The thing about orgasms is that it releases a cocktail of “happy hormones”, including oxytocin and endorphins like we mentioned before.

Oxytocin is pretty amazing in itself and is crucial for things like breastfeeding and handling pain during labour and effectively reducing stress because they’re there to relieve tension. In short, orgasms send a message to your brain to feel better.

For women, oxytocin keeps getting released after orgasm, where with men it stops afterwards. So ladies, ride that wave after you orgasm; you deserve it!

5. You’ll Sleep Better

You will sleep better after an orgasm, fact. This is particularly true for penetrative sex followed by orgasm. This comes from way back when we were cave people.

The research suggests that remaining in a prone position after sex increases the likelihood of sperm retention and a better chance of getting pregnant. Modern translation - if the science says it’s so, you have to sleep after an orgasm, you know, for science!

On top of endorphins and oxytocin, you also decrease your cortisol levels, and your pituitary hormone vasopressin is triggered when you climax, which will all make you want to sleep. If you’re struggling to nap during the day, you now have a great natural cure.

6. You’ll Look Younger

Yeah, you read that right. The gist of it is that your body releases a hormone known as HGH or Human Growth Hormone after your orgasm.

What happens in conjunction with HGH being released is that your system receives a surge of collagen, which makes your skin look softer, more radiant and supple. Ditch the expensive creams and get those orgasms going.

7. More Orgasms Will Keep Your Brain Sharper

Orgasms actually help keep your brain healthy! Along with reproductive functions, orgasming also helps keep your mind sharp. An orgasm increases blood flow across the brain dramatically.

The belief among scientists is that this is a way for our bodies to help keep our brain healthy. A healthy flow of blood increases the flow of oxygen to the brain to help the brain function optimally.

Think of it this way; it’s the opposite of when men have an erection, and all the blood drains to their nether regions. Ever seen a man with an erection make a good choice? There you go!

8. Orgasms Are Easier Than Ever

You don’t need to have sex to orgasm. Don’t get me wrong, a partner to share orgasms with is all the rage, but it’s not a requirement. In fact, it’s harder for women to orgasm from penetrative sex alone than when they “take matters into their own hands”.

We now have sex toys like the Womanizer that is designed to help women reach orgasm quicker than ever with its famous “touchless” orgasms.

Nothing should hold you back from having more orgasms. If you aren’t sensitive and would prefer something that is more powerful and vibrates you to climax, you can get a wand massager. Want something in between and tame? Get a bullet vibrator. Whatever your need, there’s a sex toy to get you to climax.

The best part about it is now you have a slew of reasons to have shameless orgasms every day.

