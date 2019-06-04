Refers to the biological anatomy that is assigned at birth and determines whether an individual is male (has a penis), female (has a vagina), or intersex.





Cisgender





An individual who’s sexual orientation, gender orientation/expression matches their biological sex assigned at birth





Gender Identity





The sense of “being” a specific gender such as man, woman, genderqueer, agender, etc.





Gender Expression





The many ways in which an individual manifests femininity, masculinity, neither or both such as behavior speech, sexual preferences, clothing, etc.





Gender Fluid





A person who is able to manifest and adapt to various genders.





Gender Binary





The belief that there are only two genders: male and female.





Gender Non-Conforming (GNC)





A person whose presentation of their gender does not match the expectations associated with that gender.





Gender Normative/ Gender Straight





An individual whose biological sex matches their genderidentity and expression. Also known as cisgender.





Gender Role





Expectations, rules, behaviors, and roles given to males and females by society, such as masculine traits for males and feminine traits for females.





Gender Queer





An individual whose identity is outside what is generally accepted as part of the gender binary. They tend to view the dominant beliefs about sex, gender, and desire determined by society as problematic





Gender Variant





A person who does not conform to the gender expectations of society by either choice or nature (e.g. transgender, transsexual, intersex, gender-queer, cross-dresser, etc.)





Third Gender





An individual who identifies with any other gender that is not either man or woman





Transsexual





An individual who psychologically identifies with a gender or sex that does not correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth





Transgender



