Did you know that the sexual wellness market accounted for R575-billion in 2017? But that's not the end of it - experts predict that sex toy apps will become a major part of our sex lives over the next few years. The question is: Are you ready for it?
Or have I jumped the gun? Chances are while reading this, you've considered dabbling in a bit of bedroom play by introducing a toy or two. But the thought of buying a sex toy drives you to anxiety, or because of the many choices readily available, you just don't know where to start?
Either way, there's no reason why you shouldn't experience the naughty, sexy world of intimate toys. Sex toy shops have come a long way since the days of dusty shelves and questionable sell-by dates.
"Today’s upmarket boutiques are designed to be welcoming and accommodating to women so the chances are that you'll find something that tickles your fancy," says expert and online intimacy boutique owner Jenni Holdsworth. "Every woman deserves to find sexual pleasure - with a partner as well as on her own. And there is nothing wrong with that."
If the thought of going it alone scares you, Holdsworth suggests taking a friend. "There are lots of toys out there and it can be overwhelming to a first time buyer, so a friend that helps you to relax and take your time choosing is what you need," she added.