Posted about seven days ago, a user asked: Sex workers of reddit: what is the funnest thing a client has ever asked you to do? Picture: AP

Posted about seven days ago, a user asked: Sex workers of reddit: what is the funnest thing a client has ever asked you to do?

The responses were out of this world. Obviously, sex workers obliged and came back with some scintillating replies. Below, we've chosen the best of the best.

A guy used to pay me to watch me get professional massages. That’s it. Nothing sexual. The masseuse would come to the house and the client would sit in the corner and watch. He wouldn’t even touch himself. It was amazing. Best gig ever. I miss it sometimes. - provocateur_panty

Not me but a friend. She is a professional cuddler (160.00/hr) that has a man that pays her to come to his home office on Mondays while he makes his cold calls for the week. She sits behind him and holds him all cuddly like the whole hour. She comes every week and his sales have gone through the roof! He told her he used to dred this part of the job and was full of anxiety before she started coming. - Mentok777

Stripped through uni. I had one customer who found out I did martial arts, and he booked the VIP room just so we could wrestle BJJ style. I had another regular who had a tickle fetish (we all called him Elmo), and Elmo would book 3 girls for an hour, take a 10 or so minute break, and do it all again a 3 or 4 times. You got to take your click-clacks off, put your comfy shirt on over your lingerie, and tickle him. That was it. Elmo was the best and easiest money I'd ever made. - singularpotato

My roommate is an escort she once had a guy pay her to pretend to rub pink insulation on her and say " im soooo itchy" while the guy jerked off. - stupidfloyd

