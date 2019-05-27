Let's face it, everyone can do with some advice when it comes to acing it in bed. Picture: Pexels

They don't call Reddit the front page of the internet for nothing. A treasure trove of information, it's a wonder most online users flock to the website when they're in search of information. Now, one of it's threads has gone viral. Called What's the best sex advice anyone has ever given you?, people have been quick to post their honest advice to the thread.

Here are just a few pearls of wisdom we've picked up and thought worthy of sharing...

Slow at first. Save the speed up for later. Start like a butterfly landing on a flower. End like a bulldog eating oatmeal. - KonigderWasserpfeife

Don’t expect someone to just know what you want. Tell them. - TMatters

Someone told us to ditch the PJs and sleep naked. Frequency of sex increased almost immediately - AlexClarke1

If you don't like what's happening, say it. - Dontgiveaclam

Don't use porn as a reference. Not everyone is going to have a horse c*&k, and positions look as awkward as they seem when you're doing it. Your sex doesn't have the production quality of a porno. - deuteranopia

