Accident prone? If you’re going to have sex, stay away from the bathroom
Many people want sex to be adventurous, fun and oh so steamy, which means they don’t mind being a bit daring. Sometimes that adventurous activity may lead to danger.
Experts at End of Tenancy Cleaning London surveyed 2 397 people to investigate which household rooms had caused the most sex-related injuries, and the results were jaw-dropping.
The most dangerous household room to have sex in is the bathroom.
If you are already accident-prone, a rendezvous in the bathroom is not a good idea. A whopping 91% of people are injured during a steamy shower moment with their partner, yet 75% of people said it was the place in which they most frequently had sex.
Coming in at No 2 is the kitchen.
About 86% of people revealed they were injured while turning the heat up in this room.
Yet 69% of people said it was the room they most commonly found themselves having sex in.
Lily Francis, 46, who participated in the survey, shared her story: “Me and my husband have been together since we were 16, and like with any long-term relationship, you’re always looking to spice things up. Little did we know we’d end up in A&E (Accident and Emergency room). As I was cooking dinner, we started to go at it. But when we moved stuff off the countertops a knife came off and landed on my husband’s foot. So, what was meant to be a spontaneous romp turned into 16 hours of sitting in A&E on a Friday night with a ruined casserole.”
According to the survey, the lounge is another place people love to have sex, with 83% of couples choosing to get steamy on the couch or other places in the room.
Around 75% of people have been injured while having sex in the lounge.
The bedroom – no surprise here – is the most popular place to have sex, with 98% heading there for their lovemaking sessions.
What might surprise you is that 72% of people surveyed said they sustained some kind of sex-related injury in the bedroom – ranked the fourth-most dangerous place for having intercourse.
One of the respondents, Dan James, 38, shared his story:
“When I was younger I ‘dated’ this girl who had braces (yes, I think you know where I’m going). My parents were out for the weekend. She came over, and we were getting into it. She gave me oral – to which I screamed, and not through enjoyment. Her brace had come loose and caught my foreskin. Luckily, I’m still intact, but after that we never saw each other again.”
Around 67% of people confessed to sustaining a sex-related injury in a loft or attic, while only 3% were injured while having sex in the pantry.