The new Love Sex Expo has officially opened in Pretoria. The four-day "sexy shopping and spectacular entertainment experience" kicks off on October 10 at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, and will run until October 13, 2019.
With stage shows, informative workshops and hundreds of stands showcasing enticing products, The Love Sex Expo brings tasteful titillation to premium venues across South Africa, with the first stop being Time Square.
South Africans will be glad to know that in the absence of the Sexpo, there's a new kid on the block.
Tickets will cost R250 from Computicket and at the door. Because of the adult nature of the expo, no under-18s will be allowed.
Show highlights include: