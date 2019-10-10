Adults-only entertainment as Love Sex Expo opens in SA









The Love Sex Expo brings tasteful titillation to premium venues across South Africa, with the first stop being Time Square. Pictures: www.thelovesexexpo.com The new Love Sex Expo has officially opened in Pretoria. The four-day "sexy shopping and spectacular entertainment experience" kicks off on October 10 at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, and will run until October 13, 2019. With stage shows, informative workshops and hundreds of stands showcasing enticing products, The Love Sex Expo brings tasteful titillation to premium venues across South Africa, with the first stop being Time Square. South Africans will be glad to know that in the absence of the Sexpo, there's a new kid on the block. Tickets will cost R250 from Computicket and at the door. Because of the adult nature of the expo, no under-18s will be allowed. Show highlights include:

The Fuel Girls

The Fuel Girls, Von and Teta, are world famous for their Fire and Pyro shows. See them performing on stage four-times daily throughout the expo. Meet and take photos with the sexy pyro stars. Plus, catch Von as your official MC and host for the entire event.

The Fuel Girls, Von and Teta, are world famous for their Fire and Pyro shows.





Pulse

These boys are hot and ready to entertain. They are the top choreographed male revue show in South Africa. See them showing their worth on stage, meet them at their stand, and hang out with them in the Male Revue Lounge.

Pricasso

Pricasso, the world famous penile artist from Australia, is in attendance at The Love Sex Expo, and will be painting portraits for visitors throughout the four days. Watch the master artist at work, and take home a unique portrait.

Visit: www.thelovesexexpo.com