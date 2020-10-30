An ode to the humble bullet vibrator: 3 reasons why you should add it to your sex toy arsenal

By Lizzy Bliss A bullet vibrator (often called a clitoral or lipstick vibrator) is a tiny, discreet, vibrating sex toy, usually shaped like a bullet. They come in almost any shape imaginable and typically measure between 5cm and 10cm in length. Some even have little rabbit ears that hug your clitoris and others are curved to hit your G-spot, but they all have two things in common: They’re tiny, and they’re pretty powerful. Due to their unintimidating appearance, they are a great option for beginners or first-timers but don’t let the petite appearance fool you.

As any experienced sex toy user will tell you, they are a staple in any collection and punch well above their weight to easily hold their own against bulkier rabbit or wand vibrators.

Why are they so popular?

It is said that every person with a clitoris needs a bullet vibrator.

It is a well-known fact that most women require clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm, and these little wonders are designed exactly for that purpose.

Due to their compact size and elongated shape, they provide uncomplicated, pinpoint vibrations precisely where you need them most to ensure intense, hassle-free orgasms.

These petite little vibrators are as discreet as they get, which means they’re easily hidden out of sight and make the ideal travel companion.

Just make sure you remove the batteries or activate the travel lock, the last thing you want is a missed flight by causing a bomb scare.

Some bullet vibrators are even shaped like lipstick so that they won’t raise any suspicion on your bedside table or in case you accidentally spill your purse.

They also tend to be relatively inexpensive compared to other types of vibrators, simple to use, and easy to clean.

An added advantage is that because they’re so tiny, hubby is much less likely to be intimidated than when you whip out your 20cm rabbit vibrator, and if you haven’t incorporated a vibrator into your sex life yet (which you should), this is a great place to start.

What to look for when picking a bullet vibrator

Shape – Most bullets are roughly the same shape, but if you enjoy G-spot vibrations, you should opt for one with a curved shaft.

If you’re only looking for clitoral vibrations, you can’t really go wrong here, but little bunny ears are a bit of a game-changer.

Material – Silicone is always better as it’s super soft, non-porous, and easy to clean.

Still, unlike other vibrators, a plastic or metal bullet will probably work just as well.

Batteries – Battery operated bullets may be slightly cheaper, but a rechargeable bullet is well worth paying a little bit extra for.

They tend to last longer and deliver deeper, more intense vibrations because the battery is moulded into the toy. Just be sure to keep it charged, it sucks to run out of power mid-orgasm.

Waterproof – Always pick a waterproof toy if you can. Water-resistant or splash-proof toys get the job done, but you can’t use them in the bath or shower.

With a waterproof toy, you also don’t have to be shy when applying lube.

Settings – Most bullet vibrators nowadays have variable speed and pattern settings, but many only have a single one.

A single setting bullet will get a bit monotonous after a couple of uses so always try to pick one with variations to keep things interesting.

Noise – Battery operated bullets tend to be a bit noisier than rechargeable bullets.

Silicone toys, on the other hand, will usually be quieter than plastic or metal ones.

Price – Bullet vibrators are some of the more affordable adult toys available, but as with everything in life, you get what you pay for.

How to use a bullet vibrator

Most women will use a bullet vibrator by starting on the lowest setting and holding the tip directly against their clitoris or clitoral hood but don’t be afraid to experiment.

They can be used during foreplay to stimulate your nipples, inner thighs, or any other erogenous zones that might turn you on and by turning it sideways, you can deliver the vibrations across a much broader area.

Because of their petite size, bullet vibrators are the ideal couples toy as they fit neatly in the palm of your hand and won’t get in the way when things heat up.

Hand it to your partner during foreplay while you lay back and relax or gently show them how you like to use it.