In the ongoing race between the sexes, we often assume that women get the short end of the stick, given how much more difficult - or at least, less well-served by penetrative sex - the female orgasm is to achieve. And yet, many women, with practice, able to achieve something most men only dream of: the multiple orgasm.

But, just because it isn’t widely experienced, does that mean that male multiple orgasms don’t exist? The answer may surprise you.

While not solely focused on sex, these philosophies have developed practices related to the extension of coitus and hence male erection by studying methods to achieve multi-orgasm.

Taoism and ejaculation control

According to the Tao, sperm is a vital energy depositor and for this reason should be kept as much in the body as possible. This belief has led the Taoists to develop a series of techniques to prevent ejaculation: from the simple coitus interruptus to exerting pressure to the perineum or even conscious contraction of the muscles of the perineum itself.

Tantra and the ‘Valley Orgasm’

Tantric disciplines proposes a different approach to sex than we’re used to: according to Tantric theory, in fact, orgasm simply IS NOT the purpose of sexual intercourse.

Tantra promotes four ways to achieve this kind of sensation: attention, sound, breath, and movement. And if three of these are generally shared by western approaches to sex (attention to the partner, use of voice, movements in harmony with the other), when it comes to breathing, there is a diametrically opposite approach.

In the west we associate excitement, sexual desire, and orgasm with short and rushed breaths. The more excited we are, the shorter and shallower our breaths become. Tantra, on the other hand, promotes a deep breathing technique that really makes sense if you think about, since every time we breathe we oxygenate muscles and brain.

Orgasm and ejaculation

Returning to the distinction between men and women, the thing that distinguishes female orgasm from the male is that female orgasm does not (usually) involve ejaculation.

And yet therein lies the rub: most of us tend to consider orgasm and ejaculation as two faces of the same coin, but in fact it is not. There can be orgasm without ejaculation and ejaculation without orgasm. Ejaculation is not the cause of orgasm, but it is a reflection that follows after a few seconds.

The refractory period

While it can vary from lasting just a few moments or a few hours, the refractory period refers to the period after ejaculation in which one is physically unable to have an erection and hence an orgasm. The existence of a refractory period in men – and not women – is how we get the idea what women can have multiple orgasms and men cannot. However…

It can be done

The key to achieving male multiple orgasms is to find that crucial moment before orgasm becomes ejaculation, and stop. The pleasurable spasms of orgasm will be tested, but the lack of ejaculation will make the penis stay erect so you can resume sex.





