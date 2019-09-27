'Are you close yet?' Women reveal their top 10 bedroom turnoffs







The survey found that the second most popular female turn off was men who think that sex is over the moment they orgasm. Picture: Pexels A new survey by www.illicitencounters.com, a UK dating website for married people, has revealed the biggest issues for women in the bedroom. The survey was taken by more than 2 000 people and was split among the sexes, but it was the responses from the female participants that were the most interesting. Two-thirds of women (64 percent) said they would rather not hear about sex with the ex. The survey found that the second most popular female turn off was men who think that sex is over the moment they orgasm.

In third place was having pets in the bedroom. Just over half of women said this had put them off sex in the past.

Fourth place went to sending unsolicited sex pictures with 43 percent of them who had received images they didn’t like.

Taking fifth place was a man revealing he had been unfaithful with another partner.

Other turnoffs include bad breath, asking "are you close yet", secretly watching porn, not wanting to wear a condom, and having sex like a porn star.

IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni told The Sun: “All our research shows that more than 90 percent of people have been unfaithful at some point in their lives.

“Just because nearly all of us have cheated doesn’t mean you have to tell your new partner what a rat you are.

“New relationships are all about discovery and learning about people’s past lives, but some topics are a real no-no, especially in the first few weeks of dating.

“If you admit that you are a cheat on one of your first dates, expect your new partner to do the same - creating mistrust on both sides which could well kill the relationship before you get started.”