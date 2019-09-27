A new survey by www.illicitencounters.com, a UK dating website for married people, has revealed the biggest issues for women in the bedroom.
The survey was taken by more than 2 000 people and was split among the sexes, but it was the responses from the female participants that were the most interesting.
Two-thirds of women (64 percent) said they would rather not hear about sex with the ex.
The survey found that the second most popular female turn off was men who think that sex is over the moment they orgasm.