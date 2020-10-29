Ashley Graham on having sex after birth: ’Everything's still in there, it all feels the same’

Ashley Graham wasn’t afraid to have sex after giving birth. The 32-year-old model welcomed her son Isaac into the world nine months ago, and has said she didn’t feel nervous to have sex with her husband Justin Ervin again after childbirth, because she knew her body was “made” to “push a baby out”. Doctors advise women wait six weeks to have sex again after giving birth, and Ashley said the experience feels “the same” as it did before she gave birth. She explained: "A lot of women have asked me, 'Were you afraid to have sex again?' Not at all, and the reason I wasn't was because I know my vagina was made to have a baby and to push it out, and I knew it was going to go right back [to what it was]. Everything's still in there, it all feels the same, the furniture is just probably rearranged.” Following Isaac’s birth, Ashley has returned to work, including recording the third season of her ‘Pretty Big Deal’ podcast, and juggling modelling gigs, which have included a runway return during Milan Fashion Week last month.

And the beauty feels like a “working-mum extraordinaire” after having mastered her work-life balance.

She added: "I feel like I'm now a working-mom extraordinaire. I was very organised before, but now I'm even more organised - and when I say organised, I mean I have a Mary Poppins bag that has everything in it, including my breast pump that looks like a mini robot that comes with me.

"I was pumping backstage in Milan and I had so many young girls coming up to me like, 'What are you doing? What is that?' and I'm like, 'Oh, it's a breast pump. Would you like to try some?’ ”

Ashley has become used to pumping her breast milk and isn’t afraid to use her pump in public, even if it ends in some embarrassing moments.

Speaking to People magazine, she recalled: "I'm sitting there having a coffee in the middle of this very public, very full café in Rome at the airport pumping, and my pump fell over. My t*** were hanging out! It was a sight to see, but it was also really funny."