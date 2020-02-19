When surveying 2 625 of its members, it found that the majority said the best part of their affair was that it allowed them to explore their sexual fantasies. Picture: Pixabay

When it comes to affairs, we take it that most people tend to lose their inhibitions. It's a moment of losing control and maybe trying something new? Now a survey done by Ashley Madison proves just that. The dating website, which encourages extra-marital affairs, asked its users what their biggest kink was when embarking on an affair, and the results proved somewhat provocative.

When surveying 2 625 of its members, it found that the majority said the best part of their affair was that it allowed them to explore their sexual fantasies.

Another 46 percent said they acted on sexual fantasies in their affairs that their relationship partner wouldn't participate in with them.

And when it comes to sexual desires, the website whittled it down to the top three kinks. These included anal sex, role play, and exhibitionism. Insider reported on the final results, noting that 28 percent of users said anal sex were their favourite kink, while 17 percent chose role play and 15 percent chose "edging," or purposefully delaying one's orgasm.