When it comes to affairs, we take it that most people tend to lose their inhibitions. It's a moment of losing control and maybe trying something new? Now a survey done by Ashley Madison proves just that.

The dating website, which encourages extra-marital affairs, asked its users what their biggest kink was when embarking on an affair, and the results proved somewhat provocative.

When surveying 2 625 of its members, it found that the majority said the best part of their affair was that it allowed them to explore their sexual fantasies. 

Another 46 percent said they acted on sexual fantasies in their affairs that their relationship partner wouldn't participate in with them.

And when it comes to sexual desires, the website whittled it down to the top three kinks. These included anal sex, role play, and exhibitionism. Insider reported on the final results, noting that 28 percent of users said anal sex were their favourite kink, while 17 percent chose role play and 15 percent chose "edging," or purposefully delaying one's orgasm.

"Our members come to our site to explore a desire they can't fulfill in their marriage," Christoph Kraemer, Ashley Madison's managing director for Western Europe, said in a press release.

The dating website is the first of its kind. "As a place free of judgement, Ashley Madison revolves around the idea that consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in private. What began over a decade ago soon grew to be the international leader in the affair dating space," it says on its website.