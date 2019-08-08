You’ll need to use your imagination, be creative and really concentrate on what you’re picturing in your head. Picture: Pixabay

Did you know that audio aimed at women is the new hot trend? According to the latest figures, the global porn industry is worth $92 billion. And now erotic podcasts want a piece of that money-making pie. For a monthly subscription, or less, you can hear unlimited scripted romps in the comfort of your home, car or dare we say, office.

But like everything that’s available to us, the world of podcasting offers an assortment of choices. The question is: Where to start?

We’ve rounded up a list of podcasts made exclusively for your listening pleasure.

Dipsea

The podcast app has just released erotic sex-positive audio stories – a crucial part of any story that forces you to use your imagination. Now Dipsea is challenging its users to rethink everything you know about sexuality.

By processing erotica through their headphones, listeners are “envisioning something based on the blueprint that we give them”, Gina Gutierrez, one of Dipsea’s founders, told The Guardian.

“The truth we hold dear is that sexuality is as psychological as it is physical,” Gutierrez said. “It’s not just about stimulation. It’s about imagination. It’s about inspiration.”

Visit: www.dipseastories.com

Turn Me On

Turn Me On is a no holds barred conversation about what it is to be sexual beings in the world. Hosted by Jeremie and Bryde, a married poly couple, they love to talk about sex with the conversation geared towards getting real about pleasure.

Visit: www.turnmeonpodcast.com

The Kiss Me Quick's Erotica

“Sexy Stories with Rose Caraway and her friends will arouse your senses and inflame your imagination with delicious tales of love, lust, loss, romance, suspense, erotic horror, and adventure,” describes www.listennotes.com. Enjoy the best erotica authors as they show off their limitless imaginations with smart, provocative stories.

Visit: www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-kiss-me-quicks-erotica-rose-caraway-4Crm0tl3Zu2/

Bawdy Storytelling

If you’re already subscribed to iTunes, you’re in for a treat. According to its description, Bawdy Storytelling has been dubbed “the Moth for pervs” by the LA Weekly. Founded, hosted and curated by sexual folklorist Dixie De La Tour, it features real people and rockstars sharing their bona fide sexual exploits. The best part is that each guest retells their story from memory - no script and no cue cards. What’s there not to like?

Visit: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bawdy-storytelling/id703796765?mt=2