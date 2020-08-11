Aussie mom defending having sex with baby in the room triggers massive backlash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Having a newborn requires round-the-clock attention. Many couples prefer having baby in the same room when it comes to night-time feeds and usual sleeping patterns. Sometimes, it means that getting intimate takes a back seat. For others, a few stolen moments are the answer to keeping the passion alive. When popular Australian blogger and influencer Sally Mustang admitted in a now-deleted Instagram post that she and husband Mitch Gobel have sex while their five-month-old baby is in the room, she felt the ire of her more than 326K Instagram followers. While the influencer is an advocate for erotic and sensual power, it might have been a step too far. While the post attracted much backlash, Mustang addressed the issue in an IG story.

"Please note I have worked and studied a lot with sex and sexual trauma. In no way am I subjecting my son to this so if you have had a hard story when it comes to sexuality I'm really sorry this happened for (sic) you and I'm sending you love from my heart," said the artist.

"When I say Azure was present I also mean, that he is asleep, moved to the other side of the bed, he could be playing on the rug with his toys while we are away on the couch," she continued, saying their home was open plan so was essentially "one big room".

According to the New Zealand Herald, the trouble started when Mustang discussed in her original post how having sex with a child in the room was something that had a line "drawn" through it by society, reiterating this in her apology.