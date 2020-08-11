Aussie mom defending having sex with baby in the room triggers massive backlash
Having a newborn requires round-the-clock attention. Many couples prefer having baby in the same room when it comes to night-time feeds and usual sleeping patterns.
Sometimes, it means that getting intimate takes a back seat. For others, a few stolen moments are the answer to keeping the passion alive.
When popular Australian blogger and influencer Sally Mustang admitted in a now-deleted Instagram post that she and husband Mitch Gobel have sex while their five-month-old baby is in the room, she felt the ire of her more than 326K Instagram followers.
While the influencer is an advocate for erotic and sensual power, it might have been a step too far.
While the post attracted much backlash, Mustang addressed the issue in an IG story.
"Please note I have worked and studied a lot with sex and sexual trauma. In no way am I subjecting my son to this so if you have had a hard story when it comes to sexuality I'm really sorry this happened for (sic) you and I'm sending you love from my heart," said the artist.
The many moods of motherhood. All can be captured in the bedroom. As it’s probably our most frequent hangout these days. Co sleeping all together in here. Day Napping together in here. Breastfeeding mostly up here. Nappy changes. Tickles. Giggles. Baby massage. Communicating. Patting and cuddling the Vizsla (Jala) playing games with finger puppet animals. Eye contact for many moments (this is my favourite) all in the bedroom. I open the all the windows a lot so we feel like we are just in a big nest in the trees. I like to change the sheets more often than ever now. Mitch and I are now often making love on the shag rug downstairs, the spare room or on the couch, as the nest/ main bedroom has turned more into the family room. Motherhood is a funny thing. I often find myself doing things I thought I would do differently. It’s a real surrender really because the more relaxed I am about it, the better it all flows and everyone is happier. The more I try to structure it, control it, be good at it, etc the more stressful it becomes. I’m finding I really can’t be bothered trying to be anything I’m not, and I’m letting go of labels like good, eco, spiritual, new age mum- and just adopting the title- Sally as a mum. And just doing me. It feels good, as I think there is a lot of outside pressure to be a certain style of mum, when really it’s just good to be yourself. It has been a really beautiful week being a mum to Azure, he is giggling lots at the moment and really cuddling into me a lot. I feel more seen and received lately. Mitch has been taking Zu for lots of walks while I either read In the sun, stretch or pray by the river. It’s been so nourishing to have little moments of myself all to myself. Mitch and I came up with a new creative adventure/dream to dive into together and it’s really giving me life.. Life’s good. 29-07-2020
"When I say Azure was present I also mean, that he is asleep, moved to the other side of the bed, he could be playing on the rug with his toys while we are away on the couch," she continued, saying their home was open plan so was essentially "one big room".
According to the New Zealand Herald, the trouble started when Mustang discussed in her original post how having sex with a child in the room was something that had a line "drawn" through it by society, reiterating this in her apology.