Awkward! Mzanzi tweeps share their one-night stands to remember
#1nightstandToRemember was in #Pitori ,Met Her a Beautiful Nubian Queen at Blueroom .— Just_Atu (@Its_Atu) October 14, 2019
Music is Popping
Cognac,
Conversation is Flowing,
Hookah ,
Kere Bona 🕴💃Go Monate Man🔥🔥🔥🔥
Long story Short , It Almost Turned into a #2nightstand
Until I came back to my Sense😂 pic.twitter.com/IMNWIFA3FY
#1nightstandToRemember the thing is i don't remember her name but yho the things she did— Mr Worldwide (@kapaworldwide) October 14, 2019
I knew this guy. He was kinda cute though. So we were both at some event. He was nice to me that night. After that event his friends gave me a lift to another party and he sat next to me ko backseat. We both cuddled and invited over to his place.#1nightstandToRemember pic.twitter.com/cgUGzidmVt— IG:bathomonareng (@BathoMonareng) October 14, 2019
#1nightstandToRemember— Stevovo (@Stevovo49529385) October 14, 2019
After i said you gatto go, my bby is coming! pic.twitter.com/GdeXfrmpFK
#1nightstandToRemember the night was amazing. As I woke up look down to his shoes, noticed he slept with this kind of feet in my bed. Still traumatized pic.twitter.com/vCdTPDWgHR— Miss Lizzy (@dipuomafereka4) October 14, 2019
#1nightstandToRemember i invited my gay frnd for dinner n he brought 3 bottles of this👇.🙄🙄then the rest was history pic.twitter.com/ddORE3vc88— Cathy Perryℹ (@Ms_CathyPerry) October 14, 2019
#1nightstandToRemember I wanna share but I have my bf here on twitter— Brian Lebogang Maaga 🌈 (@maagarash) October 14, 2019
#1nightstandToRemember— You Know Me (@CraftsPty) October 14, 2019
Let's just say she fried 7 eggs, 9 slices of bread. Cooked a whole 2 kg chicken. Rammed my Cheddar cheese and Poloni. And I mean thick Cuts. The worse part Is She finished my Oros. pic.twitter.com/b73b1a0IdJ