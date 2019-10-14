Everyone has a memorable one-night stand story. Picture: Flickr.com



Everyone has a memorable one-night stand story. Maybe it's too embarrassing to share or you just chose to forget it. But Twitter was on fire over the weekend when the hashtag #1nightstandToRemember started trending.

And by the looks of things on the thread, no one held back. From confessions to awkward after-sex moments, Twitter users dug deep to share their most memorable one-night stand moments.





Below are some of the funniest and scintillating comments we could find: