Before you go clutching your pearls: No, Sweden is not making sex a sport

Your timeline’s probably been inundated with news reports of Sweden declaring sex a sport and that the country will be hosting the very first “European Sex Championship”. According to various news outlets, the championship is scheduled to take place on June 8, with matches said to last from about 45 to 60 minutes and spanning several weeks.

There’s even talk of Greece taking part in the tournament as 20 men and women from different countries compete to be the ultimate sex champion. In addition to the votes of the public, the contestants will have to convince all five judges of their abilities in order to move on to the next phase of the adult reality show, “Greek City Times” reported. What exactly does it entail? According to “Indy100”, participants will have to test their endurance with body massages, oral sex and foreplay.

It all sounds so titillating and sensational. Sadly, for those who were looking forward to watching the event in real time, it’s not happening. Or, at least, not soon.

Because the story went instantly viral on social media, fact checker website snopes.com did some investigating of their own. The original claim was that “Sweden's official sports body has recognised sex as a sport and accepted the membership of the so-called Swedish Federation of Sex, which promotes a ‘European Sex Championship’.” The fact is that while a “’European Sex Championship’ promoted by an unofficial organisation called the ‘Swedish Federation of Sex’ may take place, it would be independent of any official recognition from, or membership in, Sweden's national sports body, which rejected the organisation's application”, snopes reported.