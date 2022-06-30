Bette Midler wants Viagra banned in wake of Roe v Wade overturning

Bette Midler wants Viagra to be banned in the wake of the Roe v Wade overturning. The actress, 76, said it was “God’s will” for men to have a “limp d***” so the tablets should be barred.

Hitting out at the justices who ruled on Friday to allow individual US states to decide whether to make abortion illegal, she said on Twitter: “Time to ban Viagra. Because if pregnancy is ‘God’s will’, then so is your limp d***’.” Her remark quickly attracted almost 250 000 likes amid the huge wave of rage at the Supreme Court decision. Mum-of-one Midler’s Twitter feed is also filled with more criticism of the move, which will effectively outlaw terminations for millions of women in the US.

pic.twitter.com/ozk3dWhjmM — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 27, 2022 The “Hocus Pocus” actress – soon to be seen in sequel to the film – also branded Justice Clarence Thomas an “a*****” and Justice Samuel Alito a “villain”.

Her first public reaction to the news was the remark online: “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. “How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica.” Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes, 58, is among other outspoken celebrities who have warned the US is “no longer a democracy” in the wake of the move.

