Blac Chyna: ‘I quit OnlyFans as God wouldn’t have approved!’

Blac Chyna quit her OnlyFans account that made her a multi-millionaire as God would not have approved of her “degrading” job choice. The 34-year-old model and reality TV star – who now wants to revert to her given name of Angela White – was soon named the X-rated platform’s highest earner after she joined in 2020, but after getting baptised last year and starting her dramatic make-under that has seen her get a breast and bum reduction she says she’s now letting her Christian faith “lead” her life.

She told “DailyMail.com”: “I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that. “It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in. “Besides, with me being baptised – that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading.”

She said about being baptised when she turned 34, last May: “I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly. “Now I’m just going by faith. I’m not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me … I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same repetitive things. “I thought, ‘Let me dig deep and see what it is that I’m doing wrong.’

“Because obviously there's something I’m not doing right, even if I think I am. “Now I’m doing the right thing to the best of my ability so I can become whole.” The ex-fiancée of 36 year old Rob Kardashian – with whom she has daughter Dream, six, as well as son King, 10, with 33-year-old rapper Tyga – is rumoured to have made $240-million from OnlyFans after charging up to hundreds of dollars a year to subscribers who wanted to see her raunchy content, which included contributions to the platform’s famed themed days such as “Foot Freaks Mondays”.

Her subscription charge soared from $10 (R181) per month to $50 for the same deal, and then $450 for a year. Along with having recent breast and bum reduction surgery, the born again Christian has had her facial fillers reduced after she said they left her looking like Jigsaw from the “Saw” horror franchise when make-up was applied. She said her reliance on cosmetic procedures including lip fillers: “It got to a point where my lips were so big, even when I would smile, you still couldn’t see my teeth.