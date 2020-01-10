Amazon customer Jay has left the internet in stitches after posting the funniest review to the online retailer's website.
In the review, he describes how the Luvkis Oral Stimulation Massager nearly killed him. Apparently, his girlfriend was so much into the R450 sex toy that she kicked him unconscious.
According to The Sun, he named his review: “buy if you want an exorcism", and in a lengthy post, he proceeded to describe what exactly happened when the couple first used the device.
“So I saw this and thought that she would like the sensation of both penetration and 'oral' stimulation at the same time," wrote Jay. He then went on to explain that he didn't have high hopes for the toy, but then it worked almost immediately.
“I can’t remember the rest. Apparently her legs kicked out, hit my jaw, I went flying back and landed on the radiator.