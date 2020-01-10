Boyfriend's sex toy review leaves the internet chuckling









Amazon customer Jay has left the internet in stitches after posting the funniest review to the online retailer's website. Picture: Preis_King/Pixabay Amazon customer Jay has left the internet in stitches after posting the funniest review to the online retailer's website. In the review, he describes how the Luvkis Oral Stimulation Massager nearly killed him. Apparently, his girlfriend was so much into the R450 sex toy that she kicked him unconscious. According to The Sun, he named his review: “buy if you want an exorcism", and in a lengthy post, he proceeded to describe what exactly happened when the couple first used the device. “So I saw this and thought that she would like the sensation of both penetration and 'oral' stimulation at the same time," wrote Jay. He then went on to explain that he didn't have high hopes for the toy, but then it worked almost immediately. “I can’t remember the rest. Apparently her legs kicked out, hit my jaw, I went flying back and landed on the radiator.

“She thought that she had killed me. All in all, after a paracetamol, a frozen bag of peas of my jaw… its a good toy," he continued.

In fact, Jay was so impressed that he gave it a five star rating.

“If you are going to use it with your partner, i suggest that you wear some form of riot gear to protect you from any physical damage that may occur," he joked.

The review got such a funny reaction that one user re-posted it to Twitter.

Review on Amazon give me life 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O6zWGKBD7r — Moira X (@whoismoira) January 8, 2020





The comments were just as hilarious.

Omg that's brilliant. I'm off to order one now 😂😂😘 — ⭐⭐⭐❤Angela❤⭐⭐⭐ (@Greekgoddess02) January 8, 2020

I’ll take four please — Jacs🍑 (@curlytots2019) January 8, 2020





They’re crap. He’s lying 😂 — Helen Wood (@Helen_Wood86) January 8, 2020



