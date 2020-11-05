Brazilian sexpert courts controversy by auctioning off virginity with reconstructed hymen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Brazilian sex expert Ana Otani has come up with an unusual, and controversial, way of auctioning off her virginity. According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old claims to have had her hymen reconstructed. Otani runs an adult content subscription service, as well as a YouTube channel called Segredos de Ana where she gives sex advice. Spilling the beans to his more than 1.4 million Instagram subscribers, Otani’s close friend Diego Aguiar made the shocking reveal. In an Instagram Story over the weekend, speaking in Portuguese, he said he wanted everyone to have “the opportunity to have a Japanese virgin in their life”. In the video, Otani sits in silence behind him.

“Japa, my friend, had an operation to reconstruct her hymen. In other words, she is a virgin again,” he said.

“She is the only experienced virgin in the world, and we will shortly be raffling this virginity.

“It will be the first-ever virginity raffle, and you can apply with a very, very small amount, because I want everyone to have the opportunity to have a Japanese virgin in their life.”

The video, which was viewed millions of times, has provoked criticism as well as accusations of sexual exploitation, the Daily Mail reported.

But it appears the reactions have done nothing to dampen Otani’s enthusiasm to go ahead with the auction.

A menina da virgindade sou eu! E eu quero fazer essa rifa, o corpo é meu! As regras são minhas! Vou fazer sexo com um homem desconhecido, porém, ele me conhece e me quer a ponto de comprar a rifa! Única diferença de sexo de balada, é que eu vou estar sóbria e vou ganhar dinheiro! https://t.co/BuRitnKh0V — Segredos de Ana (@otanianareal) November 2, 2020

Taking to social media, she wrote: “I’m the virginity girl. And I want to do this raffle. It’s my body. My rules. I want to have sex with an unknown man.

“However, he knows me and he wants me so much that he has bought a raffle ticket. The only difference to a one-night stand is that I’ll be sober and I’ll earn money.

“Prostitution has existed for thousands of years! I didn't invent it and I won't be the last to do it,” she concluded.