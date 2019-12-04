Busted! Couple filmed having sex on subway platform in front of commuters









Twitter users also complained about the deteriorating safety aspects and public indecency. Picture: Flickr.com It was supposed to be a normal subway ride to downtown Manhattan, but subway commuters were left shocked and horrified as they watched an unnamed couple having intercourse on a station. Video footage shows the moment as the doors of the carriage were closing, the Daily Mail reported. The incident is the latest in a series of illicit episodes, causing New Yorkers to complain about the state of the city's transit system. Twitter users also complained about the deteriorating safety aspects and public indecency. Just last week, Australian police brushed off a similar incident where a couple were having sex in a public park.

I’ve been back in New York for approximately 10 minutes and I’ve already seen a rat on the subway



God I’ve missed it — emily ⚡️🌊🦉 (@mygranclplan) December 3, 2019

I had my hat ripped off my head and stolen on the subway in New York because it’s shared facts about vaccines. #HateCrime thankfully I was able to replace it and it’s even better than before https://t.co/oF9eASYuwT @Iridispcablin @joshbucky pic.twitter.com/Q6P5q4UD56 — Jaclyn Gallion (@jaclyn_gallion) November 28, 2019





"It seems to be very much to be a one-off instance," WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts told Perth Now.

"From time to time, crazy people will do crazy things. Hopefully this is a one off and it's not an indicator of any further behaviour of that nature."

To add fuel to the fire, an office building overlooks the park, and many have complained and called for an increase in police presence in the area.

The video appeared to have been filmed from a nearby office tower, and the couple was interrupted after a dog ran up to them and the dog's owner approached.

Video footage showed the woman sitting beside her partner as she patted the dog and spoke to its owner.