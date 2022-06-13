Busted! ‘Married at First Sight’ couple’s failed sex act is the talk of the town

Reality TV show Married at First Sight has become such a global phenomenon that it’s spawned countless other spin-offs in other parts of the world. Australia is one such country that has taken to the series with such gusto it’s now in its ninth season.

But what most viewers want to know is what happens to these couples once the cameras stop rolling? News.com.au recently reported an unnamed couple from the series got freaky while visiting a bar in Australia. Sourcing the Herald Sun, the reality show contestants were getting hot and heavy every time they went to the public toilet to engage in oral sex.

The only problem was someone couldn’t quite manage to perform due to too much alcohol. “As the night wore on, they were nipping off to the bogs together so that she could give him a sneaky b****e,” a source told the Herald Sun. “Unfortunately, the groom had had such a skinful that he couldn’t perform, so their first attempt was unsuccessful, as was their second. And their third,” the source continued.

Apparently, the couple shared their failed attempts with the guests at their table when returning after their fruitless sessions.

The publication couldn’t name them or say which season they were from. In other Married at First Sight news, the UK version of the series has confirmed that it will introduce “its first all-female couple as well one male”. The news follows the success of gay couple Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee, who appeared on the show last year and are still happily married, the Daily Mail reported.

